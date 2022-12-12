WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 516 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... While patchy fog is occurring in the southwestern and south central Texas Panhandle, fog has generally not been dense overnight and should not become dense early this morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory for these areas has been cancelled. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts, and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather