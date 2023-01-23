WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches.

* WHERE...Southwest and south-central Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight CST Tuesday Night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 800-452-9292 for

road information.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4

* WHERE...Collingsworth, Hemphill, and Wheeler Counties.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced

swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents

can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

