WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 220 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bastrop and central Fayette Counties through 245 AM CDT... At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rosanky, or 13 miles southwest of Smithville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... La Grange, Smithville, Rosanky, Muldoon, Togo, String Prairie, Rabbs Prairie, Plum, Warda, Kovar, West Point, Winchester and Kirtley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2981 9682 2985 9739 2988 9742 2998 9743 3005 9702 3003 9701 3006 9696 3008 9686 TIME...MOT...LOC 0720Z 263DEG 41KT 2990 9735 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather