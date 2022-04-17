WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 653 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FRIO AND WEST CENTRAL ATASCOSA COUNTIES... At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bigfoot, or 8 miles south of Devine, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Charlotte, Moore, Goldfinch, Bigfoot, Schattel, Dobrowolski, Kyote and Three Oaks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather