WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Kinney County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 153 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles northeast of Long Point to near Del Rio to

6 miles southwest of Cienegas Terrace, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Del Rio, Brackettville, Spofford, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Val Verde

Park, Standart, Alamo Village, Cienegas Terrace, Laughlin AFB Aux

Field, 277 South Boat Ramp, 277 North Campground, Escondido

Estates, Fort Clark Springs, Lake Ridge Ranch and Kickapoo Cavern

State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

