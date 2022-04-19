WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL KINNEY COUNTY...

At 225 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Amanda to 15 miles south of Laughlin AFB, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Brackettville, Spofford, Standart, Alamo Village, Amanda, Fort Clark

Springs and Laughlin AFB Aux Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather