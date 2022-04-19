WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Kinney County in south central Texas... Northern Maverick County in south central Texas... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackettville to 10 miles north of Quemado, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Brackettville, Spofford, Anacacho, Darling, Fort Clark Springs and Laughlin AFB Aux Field. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather