WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 1000 AM CDT.

* At 855 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of

Comstock, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Devils Shores, Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan, and Pafford

Crossing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

