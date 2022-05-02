WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 234 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather