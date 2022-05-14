WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

616 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Edwards

and north central Real Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Telegraph, or 23 miles east of Rocksprings. This storm

was moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Edwards and north central Real Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3007 9976 2996 9988 3016 10000 3020 9975

TIME...MOT...LOC 2315Z 058DEG 4KT 3012 9983

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

