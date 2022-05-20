WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Maverick County in south central Texas...

Central Dimmit County in south central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of

Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 14 miles southeast of El Indio, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Carrizo Springs, Asherton, Catarina, Carrizo Hill and Brundage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

