WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 816 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...EASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHEASTERN KERR AND SOUTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTIES... At 816 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Camp Verde to near Hill Country State Natural Area, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bandera, Lakehills, Pipe Creek, Bandera Falls, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Hill Country State Natural Area, Mico and Lake Medina Shores. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLENNAN...SOUTHEASTERN HILL...LIMESTONE... NORTHEASTERN FALLS AND SOUTHWESTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES... At 817 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blooming Grove to Coolidge to Groesbeck, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Mexia, Groesbeck, Mart, Hubbard, Riesel, Coolidge, Dawson, Hallsburg, Bynum, Fort Parker State Park, Frost, Mount Calm, Tehuacana, Malone, Penelope and Mertens. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BANDERA BLANCO BURNET EDWARDS GILLESPIE HAYS KENDALL KERR LLANO REAL TRAVIS VAL VERDE WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BANDERA, BLANCO, BOERNE, BURNET, DEL RIO, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, KERRVILLE, LEAKEY, LLANO, ROCKSPRINGS, AND SAN MARCOS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES BEXAR COMAL MEDINA UVALDE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONDO, NEW BRAUNFELS, SAN ANTONIO, AND UVALDE.