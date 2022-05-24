WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

942 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND EAST CENTRAL VAL VERDE COUNTIES...

At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Loma Alta to 13 miles southwest of Rocksprings,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Loma Alta, Carta Valley, Barksdale, Vinegarone and Devils River State

Nat Area Del Norte.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR KERR...GILLESPIE AND NORTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES...

extending from near Hilda to near Tivydale to 9 miles southwest of

Kerr Wildlife Management Area, moving east at 35 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR FREDERICKSBURG

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Ingram, Hunt, Cherry Spring, Tivydale,

Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Doss, Kerr Wildlife Management Area,

Waltonia, Harper, Mountain Home, Crabapple, Enchanted Rock State

Natural Area, I-10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line and The

Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290.

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch

271 in effect until 3 AM CDT Wednesday for the following areas

In southeast Texas this watch includes 6 counties

Brazos Burleson Grimes

Houston Madison Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell,

College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, Navasota,

and Somerville.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

271 UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE

THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

BELL HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, FORT HOOD, GUN BARREL CITY,

KILLEEN, AND TEMPLE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

269 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 27 COUNTIES

BOSQUE COMANCHE CORYELL

HAMILTON HILL LAMPASAS

MCLENNAN MILLS

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COLLIN DALLAS DELTA

EASTLAND ELLIS ERATH

FANNIN HOOD HOPKINS

HUNT JOHNSON KAUFMAN

LAMAR NAVARRO RAINS

ROCKWALL SOMERVELL TARRANT

VAN ZANDT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BURLESON,

CANTON, CISCO, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COMANCHE, COMMERCE, COOPER,

COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, DALLAS, DE LEON, DUBLIN, EAST TAWAKONI,

EASTLAND, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FORNEY, FORT WORTH, FRISCO,

GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRANBURY,

GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, HAMILTON, HEATH, HICO, HILLSBORO,

KAUFMAN, LAMPASAS, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN,

OAK TRAIL SHORES, PARIS, PLANO, POINT, RANGER, ROCKWALL,

STEPHENVILLE, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TERRELL, VALLEY MILLS, VAN, WACO,

WAXAHACHIE, AND WILLS POINT.

271 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

ANDERSON FALLS FREESTONE

LEON LIMESTONE MILAM

ROBERTSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON,

CENTERVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FRANKLIN, GROESBECK, HEARNE, JEWETT,

MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, ROCKDALE, TEAGUE,

AND WORTHAM.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Maverick

and southern Dimmit Counties through 1030 PM CDT...

At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Carrizo Hill to 16 miles

west of Chupadera Ranch Airport. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Asherton, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area, Gilson Groves, Catarina

and Light.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2823 10022 2824 10026 2828 10029 2831 10028

2837 10032 2845 10021 2847 9940 2821 9940

2820 10021

TIME...MOT...LOC 0243Z 268DEG 42KT 2836 9996 2825 10034

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia

Bridge, or 24 miles northwest of Laredo, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Laredo, Ranchos Penitas West, Orvil, Columbia Bridge and Doctors

Hospital Of Laredo.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 6 and 12.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

