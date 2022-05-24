WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Kerr County in south central Texas...

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1008 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kerr Wildlife Management Area to 10 miles north

of Lost Maples State Natural Area, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area and

Waltonia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

Northeastern La Salle County in south central Texas...

Northwestern McMullen County in south central Texas...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1010 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Los Angeles, or 11 miles southeast of Cotulla, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Cotulla, Tilden, Fort Ewell Site, Los Angeles, Zella and Fowlerton.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 65 and 73.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Kerr.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hunt, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Mountain Home and

Harper.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

