WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 649 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Williamson and Travis Counties through 730 AM CDT... At 649 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Manor, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Mansfield Dam, Hornsby Bend and Jonestown. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3043 9808 3061 9784 3042 9738 3009 9764 TIME...MOT...LOC 1149Z 320DEG 23KT 3044 9773 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____