Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

442 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bexar

County through 530 PM CDT...

At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Live Oak, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int

Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest,

Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Olmos

Park, Lackland AFB, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Sea World,

Converse and Castle Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2934 9870 2960 9880 2967 9838 2966 9838

2966 9835 2963 9834 2962 9834 2961 9833

2950 9829

TIME...MOT...LOC 2142Z 072DEG 18KT 2957 9840

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

