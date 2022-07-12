WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

542 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Burnet

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bertram, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern

State Park, Oatmeal and Shady Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3069 9801 3068 9802 3057 9832 3082 9840

3083 9837 3086 9806

TIME...MOT...LOC 2242Z 076DEG 9KT 3076 9812

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Llano

Valley Spring, or 12 miles west of Llano, moving west at 15 mph.

Castell and Valley Spring.

LAT...LON 3089 9881 3071 9877 3070 9896 3090 9896

TIME...MOT...LOC 2242Z 094DEG 12KT 3079 9888

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather