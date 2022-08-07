WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 536 PM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Guadalupe, north central Wilson and east central Bexar Counties through 600 PM CDT... At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of La Vernia, or 10 miles north of Stockdale, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cibolo, St. Hedwig, La Vernia, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl and Adkins. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2943 9787 2927 9796 2937 9826 2961 9813 TIME...MOT...LOC 2235Z 115DEG 14KT 2938 9800 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather