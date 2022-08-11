WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Medina,

southwestern Bandera, Kinney, northeastern Maverick, Uvalde,

northwestern Zavala, southwestern Edwards, southeastern Val Verde and

southern Real Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles east of Long Point to 6 miles west of

Cline to near D'Hanis. Movement was south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Del Rio, Uvalde, Hondo, Brackettville, Leakey, Spofford, Tarpley,

Sabinal, Camp Wood, Lake View, Laguna, D'Hanis, Barksdale, Concan,

Laughlin AFB, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Cline, Anacacho and Reagan

Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2961 10086 2975 9996 2969 9927 2946 9912

2916 9918 2901 10029 2922 10078 2926 10081

2928 10087 2931 10089 2933 10094 2935 10095

2936 10100 2940 10103

TIME...MOT...LOC 1925Z 021DEG 10KT 2952 10082 2926 10019 2939 9924

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

