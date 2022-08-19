WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Austin\/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Real County in south central Texas... North Central Uvalde County in south central Texas... * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 328 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar has estimated up to 4 inches of rain has fallen in southern Real County over the Frio and Dry Frio basins. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. These waters will flow into far northern portions of Uvalde county. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Leakey, Rio Frio, Garner State Park, Reagan Wells and Tuff. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather