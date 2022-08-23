WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1151 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued

a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock affecting Val

Verde County.

For the Rio Grande...including Foster Ranch, Pandale Crossing,

Langtry, Cauthorn Ranch Near Juno, Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock,

Pafford Crossing nr Comstock, Del Rio, Eagle Pass...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, (1.8 meters), Minor lowland flooding

extends into low areas of the flood plain with no significant

impact.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

just after midnight tonight to a crest of 6.2 feet just after

midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Devils River

Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 4.6 Mon 11 pm CD 2.8 2.7 2.6

