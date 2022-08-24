WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

736 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 736 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak,

Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley,

Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest,

Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park,

Hollywood Park and Cross Mountain.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

