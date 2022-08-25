WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

106 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Frio and Zavala.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Pearsall, Batesville, North Pearsall, Moore, Bluff, Frio

Town, Divot, Derby, Loma Vista and U.S. Highway 57.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

