AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1253 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Edwards, Kinney, Real and Uvalde. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1249 PM CDT, The heavier rain from earlier this morning has ended. However, runoff from the earlier rainfall along with continued light rain will pose a threat for minor flooding. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Camp Wood, Barksdale, Vance, Alamo Village, Turkey Mountain and Prade Ranch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.