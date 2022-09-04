WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1015 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Gillespie and Llano Counties through 1100 PM CDT...

At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Valley Spring, or 12 miles west of Llano, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Llano, Castell, Field Creek, Cherry Spring, Prairie Mountain,

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Crabapple, Valley Spring and

Oxford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3056 9849 3037 9905 3050 9904 3050 9896

3090 9896 3092 9887 3092 9874

TIME...MOT...LOC 0315Z 342DEG 29KT 3082 9887

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

