WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

836 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Dense Fog Advisory is now cancelled for Atascosa, Karnes,

DeWitt and Lavaca Counties. Texas Department of Transportation

webcams are showing improved conditions with surface observations

reporting visibilities ranging from 1/2 to 4 miles. Isolated spots could

be experiencing low visibilities through 9 AM.

