WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

735 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Edwards, Real, Kinney, Uvalde, Maverick, Zavala and

Dimmit Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather