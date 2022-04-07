WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1006 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal

flooding.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor Coastal Flooding will be the highest

during a few hours either side of expected high tide at 12:42

PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Driving on the beach is not advised this afternoon.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet early Monday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.6 22.6 21.4

