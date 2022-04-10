WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

322 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY TODAY

ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR...

.Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 30 percent across

much of the inland areas of Deep South Texas through this

afternoon, with 40 to 60 percent along the lower Texas coast. As

low pressure deepens across the Plains States, expect south to

southeasterly winds to persist and remain gusty this afternoon

and evening. Gusty southerly winds combined with low humidity

between 20 to 40 percent will lead to the potential for elevated

to critical fire weather conditions again today. Burning of any

kind should be avoided.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, VERY DRY FUELS, AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern

Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties.

* TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 30 TO 40

mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are

occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions

include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity

ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below

45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer...

and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will

trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision

tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire.

