SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

748 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Starr

County through 830 PM CDT...

At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Santa Elena, or 12 miles southeast of Agua Nueva. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

La Gloria, La Reforma, San Isidro, Santa Elena, Diamond O Ranch

Airport and Delmita.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2673 9835 2667 9838 2673 9861 2678 9853

2678 9832

TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 053DEG 4KT 2676 9847

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

