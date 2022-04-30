WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 321 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather