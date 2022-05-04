WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1143 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON,

WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES...

Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across

much of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Kenedy Counties. Locations

in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25

mph with gusts to around 35 mph through early this evening.

A Wind Advisory may be needed if wind speeds increase more than

currently forecast.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

