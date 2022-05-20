WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1116 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 ...GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR HIDALGO AND BROOKS COUNTIES... Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across much of Hidalgo and Brooks counties late this morning. Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 35 mph this afternoon through early this evening. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather