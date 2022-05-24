WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

702 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy,

southeastern Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, northeastern Starr, southern Brooks

and northwestern Willacy Counties through 730 AM CDT...

At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near El Coyote Ranch Airport to 6 miles

southwest of Puerto Rico. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, La

Villa, Encino and Lasara.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 47 and 51.

Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 12.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 752 and 762.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 730 and 764.

US Highway 281 near mile marker 784.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2712 9836 2659 9765 2611 9811 2667 9881

TIME...MOT...LOC 1202Z 314DEG 44KT 2684 9817 2658 9842

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Much of Lubbock County.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory

area. Rainfall rates around 1 inch per hour are occurring

with these thunderstorms.

- Additional rainfall approaching 1 inch are possible over the

advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ransom

Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock

International Airport, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow,

Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock

Science Spectrum.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

