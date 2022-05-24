WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1044 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,

including the following county, Cameron.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

