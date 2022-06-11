WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

351 PM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 107 AND 110 DEGREES THIS

AFTERNOON...

The combination of very warm temperatures and high dewpoints will

produce elevated heat indices between 107 and 110 degrees today

across the lower and middle Rio Grande Valley.

Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to

drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored

clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children

and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather

when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of

minutes.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high

temperatures 102 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70

degrees.

* WHERE...For most of the lowlands of southern New Mexico and all

of far west Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

