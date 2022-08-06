WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 327 PM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Santa Rosa, moving north or north-northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Harlingen, Mercedes, La Feria, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, La Villa, Palm Valley and Sebastian. This includes Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 23 and 43. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2617 9762 2608 9791 2635 9802 2644 9773 TIME...MOT...LOC 2026Z 152DEG 7KT 2626 9782 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather