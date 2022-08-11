WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

714 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Brownsville.

