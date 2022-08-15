WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

618 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Zapata

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of El Cenizo to near Las

Palmas. Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, Medina, Zapata High School, Zapata County Fire Department,

Zapata Middle School, Zapata County Public Library, Las Palmas,

Falcon Mesa, Zapata County Airport and Falcon Lake Estates.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 738 and 768.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2709 9943 2711 9944 2713 9943 2715 9944

2718 9943 2727 9945 2732 9937 2727 9933

2727 9924 2697 9913 2685 9928 2687 9932

2692 9932 2693 9938 2696 9939 2698 9938

2702 9942 2701 9943 2702 9945 2706 9945

TIME...MOT...LOC 2318Z 179DEG 27KT 2720 9940 2699 9935

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

