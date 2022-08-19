WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Four Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 1

National Weather Service BROWNSVILLE TX AL042022

401 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are

expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- South Padre Island

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be

updated shortly.

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this

time. To be updated shortly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated

shortly.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1

foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: Saturday morning until Sunday morning

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm

surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground

- PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot

above ground.

- PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding,

especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions

become unsafe.

- ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for

your area.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along

immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas

farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

- Sections of near-shore roads and exposed parking lots could

become covered with some surge water. Driving conditions

dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. A

foot or two of water will flood the beach and run into the

dunes at narrower beaches in South Padre Island and at

public access points to the north.

- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes,

mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

- Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A

few small craft broken away from moorings.

* FLOODING RAIN

* TORNADO

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

- https://ready.gov/hurricanes

