WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 730 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____