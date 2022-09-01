WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

523 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS JIM HOGG COUNTY THIS MORNING...

Surface observations show that visibilities in Hebbronville have

fallen to a quarter mile early this morning. Areas of fog are

expected to reduce visibilities to 1 mile or less at times through

the morning. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low

beams and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the

vehicle in front of you if on the roads this morning.

_____

