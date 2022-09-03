WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 248 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Starr. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Catarina, La Gloria, San Isidro, La Reforma, Puerto Rico and Delmita. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. - At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, Round Mountain, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, Horseshoe Bay, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Meadowlakes, Liberty Hill, Spicewood and Smithwick. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather