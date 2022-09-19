WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

543 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Hidalgo.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Progreso,

Donna High School, Donna City Hall, Midway North, Donna

Police Department, Donna Public Library, Midway South, A.p.

Solis Middle School, Weslaco High School, Scissors, Alameda

Park, Harlon Block Sports Complex, Sam Houston Elementary

School and Weslaco City Hall.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

