WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

212 PM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron

County through 245 PM CDT...

At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

producing gusty winds over El Jardin Elementary School, or over

Southmost, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville,

Brownsville, Lincoln Park, B I S D Administration Building, Longoria

Elementary School, Sams Memorial Stadium and Hanna High School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2586 9741 2584 9741 2585 9744 2588 9746

2588 9750 2590 9750 2589 9752 2592 9754

2603 9753 2604 9733 2595 9727 2596 9728

2594 9728 2592 9733 2593 9735 2591 9737

2587 9736 2584 9737 2584 9740

TIME...MOT...LOC 1911Z 356DEG 10KT 2592 9742

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather