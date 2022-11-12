WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

551 PM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather