WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

744 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current

Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching

or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles,

except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will

be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations

north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach

erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best

swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide is at 6:20 PM this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

