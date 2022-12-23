WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

224 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 10 above zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

