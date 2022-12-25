WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

555 PM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Inland Kenedy Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

