Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 557 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of fog have formed along the coast ahead of a cold front moving through Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Visibilities have dropped to less than 1 mile in a few locations as seen on webcams on South Padre Island and near Boca Chica Beach. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed if the fog persists well into the morning. Motorists are urged to use caution since the visibility may rapidly change within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.